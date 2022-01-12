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METAVERSE:WALMART VR VIRTUAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
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95 views • January 12, 2022
WELCOME TO THE META-VERSE WHERE YOU CAN GO TO WALMART AND DO VIRTUAL SHOPPING, IS THIS WHAT THE WORLD IS COMING TO NATRUAL VS THE UNNATRAUL, SOON EVERYBODY WILL BE LOCKED INTO THIS FAKE RALITY COMPUTER GENERATED WORLD WHERE MAN AND MACHINE COMBIND.
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