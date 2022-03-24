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#175 Today's Boondoggle- with _Military_ Mike Madsen of Vet Radio Syndicate
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
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In this episode Bill talks with "Military" Mike Madsen of the Veteran Radio Syndicate.

We talk about Mike's time in the Army, flying helicopters, losing Eagle One, Poodles in Dumpsters, working as a Veterans Service Officer, getting into broadcasting, starting the Foxhole Internet Radio, helping our homeless veterans, Veterans Alternative Medicine options, what the V.A. can do better, writing grants, plus so much more.

Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.

So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.

Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.

Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm

Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse

Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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veteranptsdarmyfibromyalgiaadvocacyfoxhole internet radiovet radio syndicate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy