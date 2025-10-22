Venezuelan Prez Maduro voices support for Colombia amidst pressure from DC

'Colombia knows that we are one, Siamese brothers, and whatever happens with Colombia, happens with Venezuela, and whatever happens with Venezuela, happens with Colombia'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro voices support for Colombia amidst pressure from Washington.

Adding, more:

Trump Beats the Drums of War for Venezuela

The Trump administration has declared an “armed conflict” with Venezuela’s so-called “narco-terrorists,” surging warships, aircraft, and thousands of U.S. troops to the Caribbean under the banner of drug interdiction — a move many see as prelude to regime change.

🔹 At least seven boats allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela have been destroyed in U.S. strikes, killing dozens.

🔹 Trump has signed a CIA covert operations “finding” targeting President Nicolás Maduro, whom he accuses of leading a narcotics cartel.

🔹 Sources told The Washington Post the CIA has expanded its regional presence, while U.S. Special Operations forces are on alert near Venezuelan waters.

While Trump insists operations are aimed at “narco-terrorists,” insiders say the scale and rhetoric — including Trump’s vow to “stop them by land” — suggest preparations for a possible invasion or forced removal of Maduro.

One senior official told WaPo:

“If you have authority to take out cartel runners at sea, you can take out the cartel boss.”

Analysts warn that the campaign risks igniting a new Latin American war, under the pretext of narcotics interdiction — echoing past U.S. interventions cloaked in counterterrorism.