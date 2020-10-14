"Guillotines, Motherf*cker": Colorado Democratic Committee Member Caught On Hidden Camera Talking Violent Revolution : Project Veritas

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"I am going to do everything morally acceptable to win. I will lie. I will cheat. I will steal. Because that’s morally acceptable in this political environment. Absolutely. We are pirates on a pirate ship," said Jacks, who functions as trainer, mentor and on-the-ground quarterback at Our Revolution protests.
"I want to make this point very loudly and very clearly. I said it nicely before, but I’ll say it more curtly now. 2020 is a political revolution," he added.
If Trump wins the November election, "I’m gonna be in my garage, right next to my gun safe, all night long, on the 3rd, because that is how seriously I take this stuff," said Jacks.
Jacks claims the left is "armed and ready to go" in the event of civil war, adding "there’s a reason you guys feared the Communists more than you feared the Nazis."
Well, when it comes to civil war, violence type stuff there’s always military guys, like former guys that stand up for the right thing--when that time comes, then we gotta get some of those type people involved," he said.
Apparently Jeff Bezos is the first guy he'd kill.
Kristopher Jacks: “If you want to do some Versailles shit. If you want to do some Antifa shit. You really want to change this country that way, with violence, there’s only one way to do it. You gotta get people that are close to billionaires and start just, random billionaires start turning up dead. And nobody knows what the f**ks going on. Nobody knows. Nope, I don’t know. They just turned up dead. And just three or four of ‘em is all it’s going to take. All it’s going to take is a pattern of I don’t know, I don’t know man. I don’t know what happened. Just showed up that way. I walked in. That’s how it was. That’s the only way that’s, you do that to three or four people enough to say that this is a pattern, and this is why – draw a dollar sign on their desk or whatever you do, that’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a strategic hit against the .1% that’s in charge, cause that’s who it is. Killing random Nazis in the street, random f**king bootlickers.”
Continued........https://www.zerohedge.com/political/guillotines-motherfcker-colorado-democratic-committee-member-caught-hidden-camera
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhKMi6DexA
Project Veritas