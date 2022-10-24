Create New Account
The Red Horse Is Here
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

October 2nd, 2022

A worldwide nuclear war is more threatening now than ever before. Do not cling to this world or anything in it! Our joy is not in the pleasures of this earth but in Jesus Christ our Savior. It is your choice to follow light or darkness; choose the Lord and continually seek out His will for your life.

"Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for, behold, your reward is great in heaven" Luke 6:23a

Keywords
biblejesuswarrevelationlukered horsedean odleend-time

