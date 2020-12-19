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Dr Vernon Coleman - Covid-19 Vaccine Possible Side Effects
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73 views • December 19, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains some of the possible side-effects of the covid-19 vaccine. They want to jab us with poison that will give us slow, painful deathfor ABSOLUTELY NO REASON: England & Wales: registered deaths (and the same for every country worldwide) - we are nowhere near pandemic! 2006 = 470,326
2007 = 470,721
2008 = 475,763
2009 = 459,241
2010 = 461,017
2011 = 452,862
2012 = 466,779
2013 = 473,552
2014 = 468,875
2015 = 495,309
2016 = 490,791
2017 = 498,882
2018 = 505,859
2019 = 496,370
2020 = 469,182 https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages
/deaths/datasets/monthlyfiguresondeathsregisteredbyareaofusualresidence source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccine-possible-side-effects_t28upwc6BA5WDeU.html
2007 = 470,721
2008 = 475,763
2009 = 459,241
2010 = 461,017
2011 = 452,862
2012 = 466,779
2013 = 473,552
2014 = 468,875
2015 = 495,309
2016 = 490,791
2017 = 498,882
2018 = 505,859
2019 = 496,370
2020 = 469,182 https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages
/deaths/datasets/monthlyfiguresondeathsregisteredbyareaofusualresidence source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccine-possible-side-effects_t28upwc6BA5WDeU.html
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