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Freemason's Great Secret
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703 views • April 23, 2022
Is Freemasonry just the benign fraternal club of your great grandfathers, or does it hold far more power and relevance than you realize, including a great secret that most of its own members are unaware of? What is this great secret, and why does it matter?
Historian Jeff Dornik explains.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vu0fa3-tentacles-of-the-deep-state-with-jeff-dornik.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Historian Jeff Dornik explains.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vu0fa3-tentacles-of-the-deep-state-with-jeff-dornik.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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