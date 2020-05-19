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The Seventh Day Sabbath truth from the Bible - 19 May 2020 - MinistryOfHealing.org
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26 views • May 19, 2020
* Does the Bible highlight the importance of keeping the Seventh-day Sabbath ?
* The six day week of Creation and the Seventh-day Sabbath
* Adam & Eve kept the Seventh-day Sabbath before sin at Creation
* The Seventh-day Sabbath was mentioned in the Bible before Moses received the 10 Commandments on Mount Sinai
* The difference between the weekly Sabbath and the ceremonial Sabbaths. The Moral Law versus the Ceremonial Laws
* The Seventh-day Sabbath was not nailed at the Cross
* Jesus Christ is the Lord of the Sabbath and kept the Seventh-day Sabbath
* The Disciples of Jesus kept the Seventh-day Sabbath
* What is the difference between the Seal of God and the Mark of the Beast ( See - https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/third-angels-message/ )
* The Seventh-day Sabbath will be kept in Heaven throughout eternity
For more information on the Seventh-day Sabbath and the Plan of Salvation, please click here:
https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/first-angels-message/
* The six day week of Creation and the Seventh-day Sabbath
* Adam & Eve kept the Seventh-day Sabbath before sin at Creation
* The Seventh-day Sabbath was mentioned in the Bible before Moses received the 10 Commandments on Mount Sinai
* The difference between the weekly Sabbath and the ceremonial Sabbaths. The Moral Law versus the Ceremonial Laws
* The Seventh-day Sabbath was not nailed at the Cross
* Jesus Christ is the Lord of the Sabbath and kept the Seventh-day Sabbath
* The Disciples of Jesus kept the Seventh-day Sabbath
* What is the difference between the Seal of God and the Mark of the Beast ( See - https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/third-angels-message/ )
* The Seventh-day Sabbath will be kept in Heaven throughout eternity
For more information on the Seventh-day Sabbath and the Plan of Salvation, please click here:
https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/first-angels-message/
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