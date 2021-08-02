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JULY 7- MORE VERY BADLY INJURED RECIPIENTS OF PFIZER AND MODERNA SPEAK TO ME & GOV COVERS IT UP
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181 views • August 02, 2021
Fred and Stevie had the same thing happen to them that my other guests Angelia and Shawn have endured after being jabbed with this medical experiment of Mrna Vaccines. Fred tells us about how nobody in Canada will help him NOR the questionable Health Canada Covid Vaccine Injury "Fund" that turns out to be a big sham?
To see the first episode I did with Shawn and Angelia view it here: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=481
Please subscribe to my channels listed way below...and also my BACKUP YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyRsBr8aEcjjil905-eXCmw (librti channel)
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism and hands on activism and show at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for ALLl of my un-censored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
To see the first episode I did with Shawn and Angelia view it here: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=481
Please subscribe to my channels listed way below...and also my BACKUP YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyRsBr8aEcjjil905-eXCmw (librti channel)
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism and hands on activism and show at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for ALLl of my un-censored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
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