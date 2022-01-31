ANNOUNCEMENT OF GRAND JURY TRIAL | CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE

First date: Feb. 05, 2022



In serious criminal cases in the U.S., a so-called grand jury is presented with the evidence at hand to convince them that this evidence is sufficient to bring public charges against the defendants.



We are adopting this model to prove to the public, with the help of real witnesses, lawyers, a judge and experts from around the world, that we are dealing with crimes against humanity that span the globe.



The goal is a coherent presentation of all the facts gathered to date, and thus to convince the populations of all countries that resistance here is not only possible, but required of every individual.



See more in the announcement video.



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https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee