Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"DRY RIVERS, DRY WOMBS" - SPIRITUAL MADNESS & THE BREAKDOWN OF SOCIETY
211 views
channel image
The Master's Voice Blog
Published 17 days ago |

#FUTURE #MADNESS #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]


Today's word: "The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God." (Psalms 9:17) God will take away His Spirit from protecting us and let every wicked of the heart become normalized. At that time His people will finally understand how evil sin is, when they have to see it and live through it on a daily basis we will understand why God hates sin and how much He has endured in tolerating it for as long as He has. We must stay rooted in God's word and use it to establish strong minds that can withstand seeing good being called evil and evil being called good (Isaiah 5:10). Hear the words of the Lord.


READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/15/dry-rivers-dry-wombs-july-8-2022/


PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE QUEEN OF HEAVEN (ABORTION): https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/29/the-queen-of-heaven-december-31-2021/

UNPRODUCTIVE WOMBS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/12/future-events-the-loss-of-the-sea-pt-2-may-12-2022/

A MAN IS NOT A WOMAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/10/a-man-is-not-a-woman-february-24-2022/

A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/05/a-man-can-never-be-a-woman-august-5-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice


BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


natural supplements sex changes transgender genetic manipulation surgical death self mutilation bloodsports roman arena gore livestream tv media social platforms shock value infertility propaganda tattoos decay destroy degeneration collapse destruction


Keywords
collapsedeathjesusnatural supplementspropagandamediatransgendergoretvdestructiondestroyinfertilitygenetic manipulationlivestreamyahdecaysex changestattoosdegenerationsurgicalsocial platformsself mutilationbloodsportsroman arenashock value

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket