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Kellyanne Conway hits back at Castro for naming Trump donors
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6 views • August 07, 2019
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pushed back Wednesday on Rep. Joaquin Castro after the brother and campaign chairman of 2020 presidential hopeful Julian Castro defended his decision to tweet out names of prominent Trump donors. Conway said Castro is 'trying to make life miserable or worse' for Trump donors.
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