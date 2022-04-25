X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] / [DS] Just Admitted It, They Are Trapped, Another Country Makes A Move

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Consumer confidence in the UK is even lower than in 2008 financial crisis. The people are hitting the precipice. The [CB]/[DS] push to bring us into the green new deal and the great reset has failed. They have admitted that the sanctions are having the opposite effect. Another country decides to make bitcoin legal tender.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.