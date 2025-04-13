A new exhibition has opened in Kursk (Russia), dedicated to Operation Potok — a mission in which Russian forces used a gas pipeline to infiltrate Ukrainian rear positions.

The display features details of the operation and its tactical significance on the front lines.

In Kursk, a section of pipeline has been installed as a memorial to the heroism of Russian soldiers in Sudzha.

An exhibition of photographs and personal belongings from participants in the legendary “Potok” operation will open on April 13 at Theater Square.

Here's an article about Operatio Potok.

https://en.topwar.ru/260887-iz-truby-v-ataku-operacija-potok.html

