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Dr. Ardis - Watch the Water is Covid from a Symbol of an Ancient Evil - Real Bombshell
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5403 views • April 09, 2022
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On an episode of covid secrets with Jonathon Otto, Dr. Ardis discusses how the American gov’t is assessing the water supplies to “check “for covid. He then states this is no virus at all, it’s actually a poison and he reveals what’s REALLY killing everyone.
Dr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the water
Clip 1
Full episode on Rumble: Covid Secrets: Live Q&A session with Dr. Bryan Ardis On March 30- Covid, Vaccines & The Spiritual Battle
Topic at the 40:00 minute mark
https://rumble.com/vz41zy-covid-secrets-live-q-and-a-session-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-march-30-covid-vacc.html
Clip 2
Bitchute video: DR.BRYAN ARDIS ‘WATCH THE WATER ’ EXPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL ON COVID- THE GREAT LIE REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMPTn2qGbm8l/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzx4b7-dr.-ardis-watch-the-water-is-covid-from-a-symbol-of-an-ancient-evil-real-bo.html
On an episode of covid secrets with Jonathon Otto, Dr. Ardis discusses how the American gov’t is assessing the water supplies to “check “for covid. He then states this is no virus at all, it’s actually a poison and he reveals what’s REALLY killing everyone.
Dr. Ardis on the Stews Peter Show warns people to "watch the water" Could Covid have come from a snake? Why was the young researcher murdered before presenting his research on the spike protein from covid victims. Stay Tuned..... and watch the water
Clip 1
Full episode on Rumble: Covid Secrets: Live Q&A session with Dr. Bryan Ardis On March 30- Covid, Vaccines & The Spiritual Battle
Topic at the 40:00 minute mark
https://rumble.com/vz41zy-covid-secrets-live-q-and-a-session-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-march-30-covid-vacc.html
Clip 2
Bitchute video: DR.BRYAN ARDIS ‘WATCH THE WATER ’ EXPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL ON COVID- THE GREAT LIE REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMPTn2qGbm8l/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzx4b7-dr.-ardis-watch-the-water-is-covid-from-a-symbol-of-an-ancient-evil-real-bo.html
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