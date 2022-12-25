The Dragonborn comes (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Das Video ist für Andreas entstanden in Anlehnung an die nordische Kultur und dem nachfolgenden Video.Hoffentlich gefällt euch das Video und schaut auf jeden Fall bei Malukah vorbei, sie macht tolle Musikvideos! :)
#WhitePeopleThings
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Videoangabe (Malukah):
Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rg2vkz72a8
Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/@malufenix
Erste Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4z9TdDCWN7g
