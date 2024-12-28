BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drones In The Sky - Music Video
Red Pill Patrol
Red Pill Patrol
45 views • 4 months ago

The Aliens are annoyed that they are being mistaken for Drones in the Sky. The people know better. Bring back the mother ship!!

https://brokenheartrebels.bandcamp.com/tra...

Lyrics Below.


(Verse 1)

Hoverin’ low, then vanishin’ fast,

Silent shadow, you blink and it’s past.

Metallic wings, watchin’ the streets,

Who’s in control? Man, it’s gettin' deep.


(Chorus)

Drones in the sky, we're watching them fly,

Blink once, they’re gone—just a flash in your eye.

Paranoia’s real when you don’t know why,

They’re here, they’re there—those **Drones in the sky**!


(Verse 2)

The Talking Heads lyin', spinnin’ the scene,

A psyop game, keep it squeaky clean.

The truth buried deep, the people misled,

They hide what they know while fear gets fed.


(Chorus)

Drones in the sky, We're watching them fly,

Blink once, they’re gone—just a flash in your eye.

Paranoia’s real when you don’t know why,

They’re here, they’re there—those **Drones in the sky**!


(Bridge)

Galactic ships hover, cloaked in the mist,

"We came to save you—yes we exist.

We built your pyramids, You called us divine,

Yet you destroy your own world—humanity is blind.


This species ain’t ready—let’s leave them behind."

Engines ignite, Lets fade into the sky,

While Earth keeps spinning, and no one asks why.


(Chorus)

Drones in the sky, We're watching you fly

Blink once, they’re gone—just a flash in your eye.

Paranoia’s real when you don’t know why,

They’re here, they’re there—those **Drones in the sky**!


(Outro)

Metallic shadows, they vanish like ghosts,

What’s up above may haunt you the most.

Eyes in the sky, a mystery deep,

While the truth stays hidden, humanity sleeps.

Keywords
aliensufodronesgreysetsgalactic federationuapflyingsaucerindependanceday
