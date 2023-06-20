Learn self defense
In this clip, we explain how to uppercut in a street fight.
Uppercuts are a big part of boxing and fighting in general. When you’re facing an opponent that is looking to hurt you, it’s good to have an arsenal of striking options to fight back.
You should most definitely take some time to learn how to throw a proper uppercut. It’s a sneaky strike that can give you an unfair advantage in a fight.
