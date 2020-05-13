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Your Beach Briefing Covid and 5G 2020
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74 views • May 13, 2020
View on stay-at-home, covid effects and the current rushed installation of Five G.
Founding Documents
billofrightsinstitute.org/founding-documents
nccs.net/blogs/americas-founding-documents
archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution
5G
https://ehtrust.org/
https://www.5gcrisis.com/
http://www.5gspaceappeal.org
https://www.emfscientist.org/
https://citizensfor5gawareness.org/
Alternate video sites
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
https://newtube.app/
https://d.tube/
https://veoh.com/
Founding Documents
billofrightsinstitute.org/founding-documents
nccs.net/blogs/americas-founding-documents
archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution
5G
https://ehtrust.org/
https://www.5gcrisis.com/
http://www.5gspaceappeal.org
https://www.emfscientist.org/
https://citizensfor5gawareness.org/
Alternate video sites
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
https://newtube.app/
https://d.tube/
https://veoh.com/
Keywords
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