Substantial Evidence Shows Demolition Caused Building 7 Collapse on 9/11 - David Chandler
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
0
67 views • 7 months ago

On September 11, 2001, the world stood still as The Twin Towers collapsed in New York City after being hit by hijacked passenger planes. But the truth behind the attacks may not be as black and white as people think. David Chandler is a retired high school teacher and a physics and math college professor, who has closely studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the physics surrounding the horrific event that resulted in so much tragic loss of life. Did the planes cause the buildings to collapse? Or was it something else? Is it even possible that the towers could go into rapid free fall from the impact of the planes alone…or is there more to the story? David shares his observations and the scientific evidence regarding how The Twin Towers and Building 7 were destroyed through his jaw-dropping research.



TAKEAWAYS


At least one of the towers came down in total free fall - which seems strange given the construction of the building


You can’t have free fall unless the support for the object was completely destroyed


Building 7 is a large structure near the twin towers that was demolished on 9/11 after officials ordered for its destruction


Dust from the aftermath of the attacks was analyzed and allegedly contained chips of nano thermite, which is often used in demolition



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

World Trade Center Building 7 video: https://bit.ly/3Awp64A

Toronto Hearings: https://911speakout.org/toronto-hearings/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID CHANDLER

Website: https://911speakout.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR 9/11 JUSTICE

Website: https://ic911.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ic911justice/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
islam911bushnycterroristtwin towersattacksairplanesnano thermitedavid chandlerhijackedtina griffincounter culture mom showseptember eleventh
