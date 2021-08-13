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FISH-EYED BEETLEJUICE-LOOKING SWAMP CREATURE Supports Canceling the Honor Guard and Bagpipes for Fallen Police Officer ELLA FRENCH
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100 views • August 13, 2021
Tensions between the Chicago Police and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are higher than ever in the aftermath of the murder of 29-year old officer Ella French who was shot while conducting a traffic stop over the weekend. French was the first female officer shot and killed in Chicago in 33 years.
As is customary, her fellow officers were ready to pay tribute in the same way they do for all of their other brothers and sisters that have fallen in the line of duty – With an honor guard marching to the sound of bagpipes for her final farewell.
Unfortunately, the Deputy Police Superintendent didn’t have 20 minutes “for that s–t.” In an appalling and disgraceful decision, Eric Carter made the call to take French’s body be taken directly into the Medical Examiner’s office where she would be laid to rest without the traditional ceremonies afforded to officers who have been killed.
As is customary, her fellow officers were ready to pay tribute in the same way they do for all of their other brothers and sisters that have fallen in the line of duty – With an honor guard marching to the sound of bagpipes for her final farewell.
Unfortunately, the Deputy Police Superintendent didn’t have 20 minutes “for that s–t.” In an appalling and disgraceful decision, Eric Carter made the call to take French’s body be taken directly into the Medical Examiner’s office where she would be laid to rest without the traditional ceremonies afforded to officers who have been killed.
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