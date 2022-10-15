KOBE BRYANT'S Prom Date Suffers VAXX induced STROKE/SEIZURE

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“Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized following a possible seizure in
Los Angeles. Law-enforcement sources told TMZ, which first broke the
news, that first responders received a call from the 45-year-old’s home
at noon on October 12 and brought her to a local hospital, where she is
recovering with her parents at her side.”
https://t.me/covidbc/5502
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