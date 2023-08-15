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WATCH OUT FOR BAIT!!
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
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53 views • August 15, 2023

There's a time and place for everything. I'm seeingg a couple large alt media channels really killing it these days and really calling it like it is. Even humorous, they're killing it so hard. And that's great. Some people have it like that for various reasons and yet I'd bet, that even some are trying to bait you into responding or saying something, just becuz they are, that you normally wouldnt say. I think some of this stuff is bait is what I'm saying. Some folks really laying it out there and that's great. That's what free speech is supposed to be but is that reality? Be ever mindful that things can be stretched pretty far and legal things today could be looked at later as illegal and, I dunno. Be careful. I exercise free speech becuz it's my right as it has been explained to me.. No one has told me otherwise but I still gotta keep in mind what we re dealing with here. Just don't get baited is all I'm saying. I'm seeing some pretty straight forward talk from some big channels. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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