WIELD the Power of We The People! Lots of #1A tips and examples.

“Elect REPRESENTATIVES, not Politicians!” #Solutions

Summer reading list- The Constitution of The United States, and The Bill of Rights. Blackbelt Patriotism, by Chuck Norris. Tao Te Ching, by Lao Tzu. The BSA Handbook, 10th edition.

“Elect REPRESENTATIVES, not Politicians!” #Solutions

Go to www.tankersleyvausa.com The “About” section written by actual intelligence. The “Home” page has a button link to the Campaign’s donation site, then a bunch of auto-filled artificial intelligence AI slop I might just leave so visitors can compare the AI slop to what less-principled candidates have on their website. hahaha Comments!

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108