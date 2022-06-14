Rachel Weeps 6/14/22@3:30am

A word form my lovely Jesus about the plagues of Egypt returning and the destroyer in the last plague.

Jeremiah 31:15 Thus saith the Lord; A voice was heard in Ramah, lamentation, and bitter weeping; Rahel weeping for her children refused to be comforted for her children, because they were not.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ