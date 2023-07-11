Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woman permanently disabled by VAXX poison injections
channel image
The Prisoner
8623 Subscribers
Shop now
410 views
Published 18 hours ago

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1605330337977991168

"Rachel Gierth has been sick well over a year. Her family is looking for answers to try to help her. They plan to take her to the Mayo Clinic in January, just the trip there will be a costly expense. Rachel is very stressed about all of the expense and stress on her parents. Cindy and Roy are both very hardworking members of our community. I sincerely hope we can come together and help them. No matter if you can help financially or not please pray for the family.
Rachel's story: This long journey that I am still going through all started back in September 2021 after I took my second COVID vaccine. It started with numbness and shaking in my lower limbs. Gradually increasing up my body. This made it to where I was wheelchair bound, couldn’t walk, stand, drive, or work. Doctors said I had Guillian-Barre Syndrome. It took me from September of 2021 until June 2022 for me to be able to walk again. This took a big toll on me mentally. When I reached the end of the tunnel and was finally able to do almost everything again I was so excited. The second round of this happened this past September causing me to be back in my wheelchair unable to walk, stand, work, or drive. I have been to many doctors and neurologists around here and they have no idea what is going on or why I had such a huge relapse. They now are not sure it is Guillian-Barre. With that being said I will be going to the Mayo Clinic in January."
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rachel-gierth-from-arkadelphia-ar

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinecovidrachel gierth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket