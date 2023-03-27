Will You Finish Your Course?

There is a course that you and I must take; many people are unaware of this and many think they can start the course and because they start, they will then be guaranteed a reward.
2 Timothy 4:7
King James Version Bible
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Ezekiel 18:21-24 King James Version Bible
