The Global State of Mob Rule

Nazism is not the same as Nationalism, as Nazism is the enemy of Nationalism, because Nazism kills the people, which Nationalism is trying to defend, whereas Nazism is by the Masters and Nationalism against the Masters, therefore Nazism a tactical reaction on Nationalism, the latter being an extreme danger for the Masters, who therefore need Nazism to take over Nationalism, in which very unfortunately the Masters have succeeded very successfully. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFpJM... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVUPM... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXaXn... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Family_... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stuart_... The full Zelensky dance performance video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgOSr... Pinklistkiller Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhN5y... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ft-l... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkH9g... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n3UT... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Ch2... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDN_X...

