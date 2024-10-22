The Mark of the Beast

Perhaps the most popular (and misunderstood) End Times topic is the famed "Mark of the Beast" spoken about in Revelation 13. Many have speculated about what this mark is, especially in the times we are living in with increasingly tighter controls, digital money, social credit systems and globalization. But are these really the mark? Or is the bible warning us about something much more profound, spiritual and sinister?



In today's episode we will unpack this hotly debated topic with a solid foundation in scripture and history. We will also look at 2 poor examples of the mark as a learning opportunity on how not to interpret the bible. Lastly we will discover some possible answers to this mysterious, yet very important warning from John.







00:00 - Introduction & Review

10:53 - How We Know the Mark

20:18 - Scriptural Basis

50:16 - Poor Example #1: Islam

1:10:49 - Poor Example #2: Jesus vs. Yeshua

1:52:10 - Important Context

1:57:17 - The True Mark of the Beast

2:15:07 - History of Sunday Laws

2:36:17 - Final Thoughts



