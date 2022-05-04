Leaked Draft

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65 views • May 04, 2022
The Left’s Intimidation Strategy
* Leaders of Dem party have praised Roe v. Wade court decision.
* It was widely considered shoddy and shameful.
* Even Joe admitted in 1982: this goes ‘too far’.
* As Americans, we can change things we dislike.
* The court banned democracy in abortion debate.
* A majority of justices are ready to reverse.
* This move was totally unprecedented.
* Activists have been preparing for this moment.
* It appears no one read Alito’s draft.
* In the left’s hysteria, they are missing the facts.
* The ‘right’ to abortion isn’t in the constitution.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305575970112
* Leaders of Dem party have praised Roe v. Wade court decision.
* It was widely considered shoddy and shameful.
* Even Joe admitted in 1982: this goes ‘too far’.
* As Americans, we can change things we dislike.
* The court banned democracy in abortion debate.
* A majority of justices are ready to reverse.
* This move was totally unprecedented.
* Activists have been preparing for this moment.
* It appears no one read Alito’s draft.
* In the left’s hysteria, they are missing the facts.
* The ‘right’ to abortion isn’t in the constitution.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305575970112
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