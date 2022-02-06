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US Army Lt Colonel Theresa Long Exposes Nuremberg Code Violations in Military Vaccine Mandate
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742 views • February 06, 2022
U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Theresa Long MD, MPH, FS calls out Nuremberg Code Violations regarding Biden's mandated vaccines for the military. Share this EVERYWHERE!
Biden must be arrested and charged with crimes against humanity!
Biden must be arrested and charged with crimes against humanity!
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