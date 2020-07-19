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Israelights, The Interviews: Zeev Zohar from Mayu Water
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12 views • July 19, 2020
Well, this is a cool splash of refreshment. The topic of water. We hardly give it a thought. We bathe in it, we drink it, we swim in it, but the complexities of water are lost on our daily lives. Here is a man who has given it some serious thought and decided to do something about it. From sustainable packaging to taste and cleanliness, his Mayu Water kickstarter project has brought people from all over the world to look at water in a very different way . Enjoy this enlightening conversation of all things water. You can check out this and others on my website nettlesandpins.com
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