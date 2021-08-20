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The globalist White House has armed the Taliban! Taliban Fighters in Suicide Vests March in Zabul Carrying US-Made Weapons
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11 views • August 20, 2021
Taliban suicide bombers marched during its military parade at Zabul, #Afghanistan today.
The bombers showed off their US-made weapons. Suicide bombers are also considered the special forces of the Taliban.
Today the Taliban have American Assault rifles with thermal sights and night vision goggles thanks to Joe Biden and his woke generals.
Watch suicide Bombers of #Taliban during its military parade at #Zabul, #Afghanistan today. They show off their #US made weapons. Suicide bombers are also considered the special forces of Taliban. Now they have American Assault rifles with thermal sights & night vision goggles! pic.twitter.com/niEl2A4f4c
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-taliban-bombers-suicide-vests-march-zabul-carrying-us-made-weapons-military-commander-kabul-shows-off-fleet-us-humvees/
The bombers showed off their US-made weapons. Suicide bombers are also considered the special forces of the Taliban.
Today the Taliban have American Assault rifles with thermal sights and night vision goggles thanks to Joe Biden and his woke generals.
Watch suicide Bombers of #Taliban during its military parade at #Zabul, #Afghanistan today. They show off their #US made weapons. Suicide bombers are also considered the special forces of Taliban. Now they have American Assault rifles with thermal sights & night vision goggles! pic.twitter.com/niEl2A4f4c
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-taliban-bombers-suicide-vests-march-zabul-carrying-us-made-weapons-military-commander-kabul-shows-off-fleet-us-humvees/
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