Vax DNA War of 2022. Gates & Rockefeller 1918 PLANdemic Repeat. Same Message, Same False Prophets? DrLeeMerritt.com

More on Radiowave Disease (also 5G): The Invisible Rainbow, A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg. Online PDF at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/InvisibleRainbowSummaryFirstenberg.pdf

FULL SHOW: Gene Drive & The Great DNA War: Dr Merritt on Vaccines, Gene Editing, Depopulation & Rockefellers, 2022 https://www.brighteon.com/183396a1-82bd-40e7-894b-09cf012d1845

AND

https://rumble.com/v1equo7-now-is-the-time-presents-women-on-the-line-exposing-intel-about-children-co.html

Lee Merritt MD at DrLeeMerritt.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class - with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens and gardens." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com







