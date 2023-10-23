Create New Account
Steps for effective time with the BIBLE | Sudha Alexander
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Published 6 days ago

Steps for effective time with the BIBLE From God's Heart... | 27 September 2023 | Sudha Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்) https://youtube.com/live/bn0mrUKAxxQ?... Watch in Hindi (हिंदी) https://youtube.com/live/PjclBA9fshs?... Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు) https://youtube.com/live/dp7fKBp6syI?... Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം) https://youtube.com/live/Mj3Z9SxUg5s?... Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ) https://youtube.com/live/62VrCChoyXs?... Watch in German    • 🔴 27.09.23 | Von Herzen Gottes | DU W...   – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link https://linktr.ee/berachahpropheticmi... – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : berachah@icici http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessages #holyspirit #acts #actsoftheapostles

