Mossberg MVP Scout Episode 3 - Optics, Ergonomics, and Inertia

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Jeff Cooper Quote
https://jeffcoopersscoutrifles.blogspot.com/
Bindon Aiming Concept
https://youtu.be/k0D46JcUwHE
Weaver V3 Review
https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ
308 Winchester / 7.62x51mm NATO: Barrel Length versus Velocity (28″ to 16.5″)
https://rifleshooter.com/2014/12/308-winchester-7-62x51mm-nato-barrel-length-versus-velocity-28-to-16-5/
308 Winchester/ 7.62x51mm NATO Short barrel length and velocity- A six inch 308 bolt gun?
https://rifleshooter.com/2016/02/308-winchester-7-62x51mm-nato-short-barrel-length-and-velocity-a-six-inch-308-bolt-gun/
16.5 Inch 308 Winchester Precision Rifle: Summary of a Short Rifle
https://rifleshooter.com/2014/11/16-5-inch-308-winchester-precision-rifle-short-summary-of-a-short-rifle/
7.62 NATO Trajectory Spreadsheet
(compare tabs: 18 Yard Zero 1.5" Sight vs 19 Yard Zero 1.5" Sight 19" barrel)
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1U0qrv_mg9ZNFZVSXhpGHQH3rXXg5RoKgafyjvI7dKNE/edit?usp=sharing
0:00 Cooper
0:46 Binocular
1:23 V3
1:44 Leupold
2:26 Vortex
2:39 Hi-Lux
2:49 Burris Variable
3:01 Burris Fixed
3:51 Low Rings
4:55 Scout Pic Rail
5:21 LER Scout Scopes
6:30 Symetrical Stock
6:59 Indexed Finger
7:17 Safety
7:53 Magazines
8:40 Hand Feeding
9:23 Barrel Length
11:00 Weight
12:04 T1x Cameo
12:19 Bullpup Scout
14:02 Bonus Sitting