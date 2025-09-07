BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Trump Trojan Horse Deception Is Becoming Clear To All But Those Without Eyes To See
What is happening
What is happening
9714 followers
2
161 views • 22 hours ago

What is the TRUE REALity? Is anything real or is everything part of the Global Production, scripted by AI and played by a cast of government ‘actors’? In today’s vlog from LIBERPULCO in Serbia, Jeff Berwick talks about 9/23, the 33 295 pedo files, Mark of the Beast dinner at Mar-A-Lago, and the real miracles Tzla users are reporting.


TCV Summit | https://tcvsummit.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Sources for this video *****

Intro Song: The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again: https://youtu.be/UDfAdHBtK_Q?si=qbPeJ9z0Um1cywQA

https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1962864491324121355

https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1961590012362760608

https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1963307163046248598

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1963754362448056344

https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1963758901570208104

https://x.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1963791722695295317

https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1962438142579118219

https://x.com/FoxNews/status/1963755966668628155

https://x.com/DanBilzerian/status/1963413864323875078

https://x.com/i/status/1962992072362729674

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1787759864518783267

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1962473001170952213

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1921198782915481756

https://x.com/SpeakWithDeeDee/status/1962384515478749670

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1963372376684728422

https://x.com/i/status/1960347654317052058

https://x.com/i/status/1961480619877097510

https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX/status/1963041822982189516

Keywords
trumpjeff berwickvaccineciajewsai911netanyahuserbiabill gatesbioweaponinjectionepstein fileswoody allenkill gatestwcliberpulco
