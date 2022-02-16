Bibi Baccus - "Slavery You Didn't Know and You Are In It"

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Freedom International Livestream
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
on
Thursday, Sept 16, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany with
Guest: Celeste Solum
Topic: Mandates of Control: The Worst Ever
Bio:
Celeste Solum was born for such a time as this. God strategically and gently placed her in careers, events, and situations that are now converging during these End Times. Celeste maintains her strong faith by continual study from the primary languages and concepts of the Bible. She actively explores the depths of faith; is an active prayer warrior skilled in spiritual warfare.
Celeste grew up in a military & governmental home with her father working for the Naval Warfare Center and managing public lands in Washington State and California. Her training and activations include the infamous day of 911, flood and earthquake operations, mass casualty exercises, and numerous other operations. Celeste is FEMA certified.
Celeste also has education and experience in nursing, pediatrics, dentistry, environmental medicine, and alternative medicinal remedies.
https://celestialreport.com/
Interview Council
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/