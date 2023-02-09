The Rock Almighty. Run To The Light To Become It!

We are the light of this world as Jesus proclaimed Warriors Of Light.



The reason why we study the word, speak the word and practice what it preaches; is so that we can rightly reflect the person of Jesus to this dark, dying world. Frankly, given the fact that Jesus is our Lord and Saviour, Christians should be the ones having the most fun. Even now! Rock on!

Part one:

Once you walked in darkness, in sin. Now that you've been given new life in Christ, you walk as children of light! This moving animated video reminds us of God's light in the world, and our call to shine His light.

Part two:

Neon Cross - Run Into The Light

This is Track #7 from the 1988 self titled album from Neon Cross

