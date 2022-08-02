Will Republicans Stop the 2022 Election Fraud?

I’m a Republican. And I have questions for all the Republicans who think that Trump didn’t win the 2020 Presidential race; who think that there was no election fraud and Biden won, fair and square.

My first question is this. What do you think the Democrats and the Hard-Left would have been doing since November, 2020 if Trump had won and they thought that fraud had been committed by Republicans? Not just fraud, but the same types of fraud and the same level of fraud that have been articulated by many conservative Republicans since that date? Not just suspicions of fraud, but allegations with the same kind of evidence that has been presented since 2020?

. . .

There are just over three months until November 8, 2022. Will Republicans in power stop the election fraud of 2022 before it’s too late?

That, my friends, is the question.

by Peter Falkenberg Brown

The FalkenBrown Show

The Love, Freedom, & the World Project

Learn more and help our crowdfunding campaign here:

https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com/lfw



