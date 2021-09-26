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MOST 13 YEAR OLDS DON'T HAVE HEART PROBLEMS YET. THIS GIRLS HEART STOPPED RIGHT AFTER SHE WAS JABBED
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320 views • September 26, 2021
They are murdering the children. Stand up and wise up parents. More you may like to see:
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
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