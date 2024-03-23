Create New Account
Topical environment - Building Situational Awareness
https://rumble.com/v4k7if0-nni-panel-discussion-nanotechnology-commercialization-march-14-2024.html


magnetic human body communication


.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTNMt84KT0k


Alien: Romulus trailer


.


https://shawnpaulmelville.substack.com/p/april-8th-solar-eclipse-and-ascension?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


.


https://matterport.com/enterprise


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1WMg5HuHwk


Who's Really Behind The Great Reset (Not WEF) w/Ivor Cummins


biologics


.


https://www.altasciences.com/resource-center/blog/will-biosimilars-replace-biologics


.


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X21000417#s0060


.


https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/


.


https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/19/2/341


.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuSx0pYAZ_I


"Predictive Digital Twins: From physics-based modeling to scientific machine learning" Prof. Willcox


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Q1ch6GyxrA


How to Use Matterport Digital Twins to Revolutionize Your AEC Workflows - TAVCO


https://www.perforce.com/p/vcs/free-digital-twins-software?utm_source=googleadwords&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=VCS-Digital-Twin-Trial&utm_adgroup=Digital-Twin-Search&gad_source=2&gclid=EAIaIQobChMItumTxNOFhQMV_HV_AB1vdwJJEAAYASABEgJas_D_BwE


.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXDjMJJDbqo


Matterport in 90 seconds


.


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884


.


https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future


https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002


carbon nanotubes


xenobots


xenomorph


wban architecture


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/


.


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9671267/


.


https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


.


https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

jabcovidmrnaiobiobnt

