[Oct 19, 2018] Oops! Another gravity pocket on the ISS? | NASA FAIL | FAKING SPACE [Paul On The Plane]
DITRH
DITRH
1087 followers
2
360 views • 3 weeks ago

We were told this was a magician's trick - or gravity pockets, etc. So, either this was another "trick" or it just happened to be a gravity pocket when the screw came loose.

André Kuipers Drops ISS Loose Screw NASA Zero G Hoax

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6qnujfYmC8

Thanks to 7th Day Truth Seeker for the find!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE-4YdkJM-8AmakyGXEF5yg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nAZ_idAUw8

I'm calling BS!


LIVE STREAMING FLAT EARTH MUSIC TV 24/7:

https://www.youtube.com/c/PaulOnThePlane/live


Backup Channel: https://www.youtube.com/PaulOnThePlaneFE

Twitter: @ItsFlatFolks & @paulontheplane

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.paulontheplane.com


My videos can now be found on BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/paulontheplane/


I AM *NOT* A MEMBER OF THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY.


THEY ARE A CONTROLLED OPPOSITION GROUP WHO PROPAGATE LIES ABOUT TRUE FLAT EARTH THEORIES AND OVERALL TRUTH MOVEMENT.


This channel has gotten a lot bigger than I ever imagined and therefore I'm unable to respond to every comment on every video. I do welcome an email from you if you have feedback or questions - [email protected].


Vulgar comments and language will not be tolerated. I report all comments I feel are inappropriate. Well thought-out comments using critical thinking and asking legitimate questions without insulting or belittling are welcomed. If you are just here to cause problems, your comments will be removed and/or reported.


Thanks for watching.

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
