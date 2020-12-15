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Empty Hospitals & Deliberate Destruction of Businesses by Cuomo
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93 views • December 15, 2020
You’re being lied to about hospitals swamped. Contact tracing showed no correlation to types of businesses that were subsequently ordered closed in new lockdown. You knew this wasn’t about the virus, right?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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