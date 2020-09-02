© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pregnant Woman Arrested in Her Home Over Anti-Lockdown Facebook Post in Australia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • September 02, 2020
Shocking video footage out of Melbourne, Australia shows a pregnant woman being arrested in front of her children in her own home for the ‘crime’ of organizing an anti-lockdown protest on Facebook.
The clip shows police entering the woman’s house and presenting her and her husband with a search warrant.
The woman is then told she is under arrest in relation to “incitement” before being handcuffed.
She explains that she is pregnant and has an ultrasound in an hour, but officers are undeterred, telling her she is being arrested for a Facebook post in which she organized an anti-lockdown protest.
#Australialockdown #Australiaarrest #Australiainsightment #Australiashutdown #Melbournelockdown #Australiacovid #covidarrest #covidcrazy #Melbourne #Australia #ultrasoundarrest
The clip shows police entering the woman’s house and presenting her and her husband with a search warrant.
The woman is then told she is under arrest in relation to “incitement” before being handcuffed.
She explains that she is pregnant and has an ultrasound in an hour, but officers are undeterred, telling her she is being arrested for a Facebook post in which she organized an anti-lockdown protest.
#Australialockdown #Australiaarrest #Australiainsightment #Australiashutdown #Melbournelockdown #Australiacovid #covidarrest #covidcrazy #Melbourne #Australia #ultrasoundarrest
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.