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30- Fabienne t’explique … La guerre de Trump contre les réseaux pédo-sataniques et l’État Profond
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26 views • September 19, 2020
Synthèse des événements se déroulant aux Etats-Unis avec l’éclairage du grouge de renseignement QAnon, dans la guerre de Trump contre l’Etat profond, le nouvel ordre mondial et les réseaux pédo-sataniques, ainsi que leurs implications en Europe.
Liens utiles :
Emmanuel Verdin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvZXLlOaaY4
Pascale Justice / Elise Lucet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gdGSCbY4hY
Georgia Pouliquen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmB_FDZS_7k
Vidéos QAnon par Fabienne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hCZbaAS4Uw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzVUJRStyDc
Vidéo 11 septembre par Fabienne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54BOeukZmQ
Liens utiles :
Emmanuel Verdin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvZXLlOaaY4
Pascale Justice / Elise Lucet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gdGSCbY4hY
Georgia Pouliquen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmB_FDZS_7k
Vidéos QAnon par Fabienne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hCZbaAS4Uw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzVUJRStyDc
Vidéo 11 septembre par Fabienne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54BOeukZmQ
Keywords
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