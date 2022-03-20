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OH-NO! Joe Biden Is Scheduled To Embarrass America In Europe Next Week
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90 views • March 20, 2022
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports The White House announced Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week for a special meeting with NATO. The visit will focus on the ongoing war being waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters about the trip during the daily briefing.
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