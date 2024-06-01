Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Steve Turley: Trump's Polls SKYROCKET After Corrupt CONVICTION!!!
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1397 Subscribers
73 views
Published 20 hours ago

(May 30, 2024) Dr. Steve Turley: Whatever semblance of legitimacy people held onto for their public institutions, last night it collapsed. It cratered, and it cratered because we are living in the midst of “postnormal times”.


Join Steve Turley's Locals community for exclusive content at drsteveturley.locals.com!


Stay Connected to Dr. Steve moving forward on the new Turley Talks Platform at: https://fight.turleytalks.com/?utm_medium=rumble&utm_source=rmdescription&utm_campaign=applaunch&utm_placement=rumblevideo&el=rmdescription

————————————————————————

Go to http://turleytalkslikesgold.com/ to get your free 2024 Gold & Silver Kit now.

*The content presented by sponsors may contain affiliate links. When you click and shop the links, Turley Talks may receive a small commission.*


Steve Turley on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley/videos


Steve Turley on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrSteveTurleyTV/videos


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ln1da0jtwbs

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionamericatruthdonald trumpgovernmentlawchaoscivilizationconvictioninjusticeinstitutionslawfarelegitimacysteve turleypostnormal times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket