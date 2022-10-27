Technocracy and the NEW RIGHT - Massive psyop that involves Trump, Kanye, and Musk

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OP Freedom
October 26, 2022
Technocracy and the NEW RIGHT
Highly recommended video that takes on the massive psyop that involves Trump, Kanye, and Musk and how it all connects the organized shift of the new Conservative Right.
Technocracies | Transhumanism | Religious Right | Psyops | False Light
Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q08n9-technocracy-and-the-new-right-massive-psyop-that-involves-trump-kanye-and-m.html