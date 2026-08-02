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Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies on the COVID-19 Pandemic 7-29-26
C-SPAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KK_YhOHmQs4
Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies on the COVID-19 Pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, testifies on the COVD-19 Pandemic before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/dr-anthony-fauci-testifies-on-origins-of-covid-19-pandemic/683492